I-465 is open in final days of construction

Road construction signs

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are finally seeing the end of a construction project that started in 2019. Lanes will be re-opening lanes and restrictions will be lifting on I-465.

As of Dec. 16, the Finish Line I-69 project is complete.

Long-term restrictions have been removed from lanes of I-465 between I-65 and I-70 on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Also the U.S. 31 SB to I-465 WB ramp, that closed in spring of 2023, is reopening.

“This milestone marks the end of major traffic disruptions on the I-69 Finish Line corridor,” said INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith.

With only minor construction changes left in the coming weeks leading to Christmas, the corridor officially opened to traffic with the opening of the new I-69/I-465 interchange in August 2024.

“We anticipate having all mainline movements open prior to Christmas, with minor construction activities occurring this week and early next”, Smith said.

The construction targeted disruptions on I-69 allowing for many openings. Harding Street, within limits of I-465 and Elper Avenue at S.R. 37, are scheduled to open by the end of the year.

There will be additional minor additions and fixes to I-69 and I-465 including guardrail and drainage installations.