47 recruits join Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH ) – Mayor Joe Hogsett on Monday swore in 47 recruits for the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The recruits will go thru six months of training at the police academy. The group is the 17th recruiting class for IMPD.

Once training is completed, recruits will fill vacant positions within the department due to retirement of officers.

“We are going to net officers past the number we are expecting to retire,” said Officer Jim Gillespie, an IMPD spokesman.

The recruits will help carry out Hogsett’s vision to increase beat policing, which will allow officers to meet the residents they serve in the community. Due to staffing levels, IMPD in the past had to use more zone policing strategies. Now, with more recruiting classes, IMPD is transitioning from zone to beat policing.