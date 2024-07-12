48 arrests made in domestic violence and probation operations

Red and blue police lights on top of an IMPD patrol vehicle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — At least 20 people are in jail after the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested individuals involved in domestic violence during a four-day operation called “Domestic Disruption,” which ended on Friday.

IMPD Lt. Nick Andrews says the operation started with police planning to focus on people involved in these crimes.

“We began to formulate target lists of those known domestic violent offenders that had open felony warrants for domestic violence-related offenses that were also serious violent felons,” Andrews said in a video posted by IMPD to YouTube.

Police say they seized four illegal guns during this operation.

Another goal of the operation was to assist victims of domestic violence in accessing treatment and resources. Danyette Smith, the Director of the Indy Champions program, emphasized this support, stating, “As we are survivors as well, we’re able to meet them right where they are,” in a YouTube interview.

Andrews says that the behavior behind violent crimes like robbery, shootings, and homicides is connected to domestic violence, as the same people often commit these offenses.

In a separate effort on Thursday, IMPD teamed up with Marion County Community Corrections and the County Prosecutor’s Office for “Operation Compliance,” which led to 28 arrests, nine guns seized, and over 1,000 grams of drugs recovered.

This operation aimed to ensure people were following the terms of their sentences.