4Scene Film Festival comes to Tibbs Drive-In Theatre tomorrow

The 4SCENE Film Festival will be hosted at Tibbs Drive-In Theatre on June 29, 2022. Tickets are $10 per car. Gates open at 8:00pm. Show starts at 9:15pm.

Tai Payne, 4Scene Film Festival founder, and Mark Steenbarger, 4Scene Film Festival program director, joined us Tuesday on “Life. Style. Live!”

Our Mission: With so much content being created, posted, and recycled every day, it’s hard for filmmakers and content creators to find the right audience that truly wants to connect with their work. Unfortunately, for digital media artists, social media is the main place where a lot of us share our work. So, we decided to figure out a way to get the content of local professionals in our city in front of the Indianapolis community; giving them a platform for their work to be seen & experienced, on the big screen, in the way they designed.

4SCENE Film Festival was created in January of 2020, by Founder, Tai Payne, with the help of Program Director, Mark Steenbarger, & Director of Communications, Faith Causey. We accept content of all kinds: short films, documentaries, music videos, commercials, fashion films, web-series, pilot episodes, abstract pieces, animations, skits, and more.

