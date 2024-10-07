5 early morning house fires ruled arsons

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two early Monday fires involving five houses were ruled to be arsons, the Indianapolis Fire Department said Tuesday.

Battalion Chief Rita Reith said by email and social media on Tuesday that the department has not determined if the arsons on North College Avenue near 20th Street, and at the intersection of Hamilton and English avenues “are at all connected.”

The first fire, at Hamilton and English avenues, was reported just before 1 a.m. Monday at the edge of the Woodruff Heights neighborhood on the city’s near east side. Three two-story homes were destroyed. One firefighter received a slight injury, was checked out at the scene, and returned to work, Reith said.

Later, two vacant houses were destroyed and an occupied house was damaged in the second fire, reported around 3:45 a.m. Monday on North College Avenue near 20th Street. The department says one firefighter received a slight injury while battling the blaze. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and expected to be OK. Both vacant houses were a total loss. The occupied home sustained only “slight exterior damage,” Reith said. The occupied home sustained only slight exterior damage.

Reith’s Tuesday email said, “Investigators do have a person of interest in the fires set on Hamilton however they are asking for information on these or any others. They have not yet determined if the two fires are at all connected.”

Anyone with information was asked to call the Indiana arson hotline at 800-382-4628 or email tips1@dhs.in.gov.

The early Monday fires came after another on Sunday night on Solego Drive. A dog and all five people inside the home escaped without injury. The cause of that fire remained under investigation on Monday, Reith said.