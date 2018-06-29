5 people escape, 3 vehicles destroyed in southeast side fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Five people escaped a southeast side fire early Friday morning unharmed.

Crews responded to the area of State Avenue just north of Troy Avenue just before 3 a.m.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, an attached garage caught fire while five people, two adults and three children, were at home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control just after 3:30 a.m.

IFD say all five occupants did manage to exit the house unharmed.

However, three vehicle were completely destroyed.

The fire has been determined to electrical, according to IFD.

Total cost of damage is estimated at $100,000.