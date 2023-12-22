Search
5 people escape early morning house fire on the near northeast side

Fire crews responded a a report of a residence fire in the 3600 block of East 30th Street close to Sherman Drive just before 1:15 a.m. (WISH PHOTO)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department says a spark from a plug caused an early morning house fire on the near northeast side.

Fire crews responded to a report of a residence fire in the 3600 block of East 30th Street close to Sherman Drive just before 1:15 a.m.

IFD says there were five people inside the home and they called 911.

No one was injured.

Firefighters say most of the damage to the home was upstairs.

