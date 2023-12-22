5 people escape early morning house fire on the near northeast side
false
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department says a spark from a plug caused an early morning house fire on the near northeast side.
Fire crews responded to a report of a residence fire in the 3600 block of East 30th Street close to Sherman Drive just before 1:15 a.m.
IFD says there were five people inside the home and they called 911.
No one was injured.
Firefighters say most of the damage to the home was upstairs.