5-year-old boy drowns in Bloomington apartment pool

Monroe County Sheriff's Office vehicle. (Provided Photo/Monroe County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)
by: Jason Ronimous
Posted: / Updated:

BLOOMINGTON (WISH) — Monroe County Sherriff’s Deputies were called to a Bloomington Ind. apartment complex for a report of a child found unresponsive in the pool.

Deputies responded around 7:15pm Saturday night to the Woodland Springs apartment complex. That is near I-69 and Tapp Road.

When deputies arrived, medical and fire personnel were actively performing CPR on a five-year old male. The child was transported to IU Health Bloomington Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Sherriff’s deputies found no evidence of a crime and the investigation is ongoing.

