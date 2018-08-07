$5,000 reward offered in Indianapolis-area gun shop burglary

LAWRENCE, Ind. (AP) — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information about a burglary of a suburban Indianapolis gun store.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation announced the reward following the break-in late Sunday or early Monday at KS & E Sports in Lawrence. Investigators say at least two people stole seven guns.

The break-in was discovered Monday morning by a man walking his dog. The ATF is working with the Lawrence Police Department on the investigation.

It’s at least the second time that the store has been targeted. In 2015, more than 40 guns were stolen.