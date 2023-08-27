$50,000 winning Powerball® ticket sold in Noblesville for Saturday’s drawing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosier Lottery Powerball® tickets should be checked carefully as one entry matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball in Saturday $345 million jackpot drawing.

A $50,000 winning ticket was purchased at Kroger J-980 located at 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing in Noblesville.

The winning Powerball numbers for Saturday are: 20-22-26-28-63 with the Powerball of 5. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery Mobile App by downloading here.

The ticket holder should ensure their ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.

Since its first drawing in 1992, Powerball has inspired the country with a chance to become a millionaire, while raising $25 billion for good causes supported by lotteries. Indiana had the very first Powerball jackpot winner in 1992 and leads the nation in Powerball jackpot wins with 39.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, Aug. 28, is an estimated $363 million.

Powerball Overall Odds are 1 in 25.

Participants must be 18 or older to play. Please play responsibly. Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-994-8448.

