50th Anniversary Celebration: Indianapolis Indians honor Howard Kellman

The Indianapolis Indians are celebrating a big milestone by honoring a special person. Howard Kellman, the voice of the Indians, has been calling games for nearly 50 years. To recognize his long service, the Indians will name their broadcast booths after him at Victory Field.

The event will honor Howard Kellman, who has been the primary play-by-play announcer for 48 seasons, starting in 1974. On July 3, he will have called exactly 6,850 games for the Indians. The celebration will take place on Thursday, July 4.

The celebration will begin at 3:45 PM in the Elements Financial Club at Victory Field. At 4 PM, Howard Kellman will enter the club. From 4:15 to 4:30 PM, Howard Kellman and Indians representatives will be available for the media. Those attending the event will have a chance to meet Howard Kellman, Bruce Schumacher (Chairman of the Board), and Randy Lewandowski (President & CEO).

The event will be held at the Elements Financial Club at Victory Field, located at 501 W. Maryland St., Indianapolis, IN 46225.

Howard Kellman has been a vital part of the Indianapolis Indians for nearly five decades. The team will honor his dedication and achievements by naming the broadcast booths after him. Join the celebration at Victory Field on July 4 to recognize his incredible career.