52-year-old died in west side shooting

UPDATE

The man who died in a west-side shooting Wednesday night was identified Tuesday by the Marion County Coroner’s Office as Pedro Sanchez, 52. He died of multiple gunshot wounds in a homicide.

PREVIOUS

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is dead after a Wednesday evening shooting on the city’s west side.

The fatal shooting happened in the 700 block of Arnolda Avenue just before 11:30 p.m.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the area for reports of a person shot.

After arriving on scene, an unresponsive male victim, who was suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, was located down on the sidewalk.

Responding emergency medical personnel pronounced the man dead on scene.

No suspect or victim information has been released.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.