$5k reward offered in theft of guns from Lawrence store

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — A $5,000 reward has been offered for information related to the theft of seven firearms from a Lawrence store. 

Sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning, at least two people broke into KS & E Sports, located at 8756 Pendleton Pike, and took seven firearms. 

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is working with the Lawrence Police Department on the investigation, according to a release. 

The ATF and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) are offering the reward as part of a national cooperative initiative in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed retailers. 

Anyone with information about this crime should call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (800-283-4867) or email ATFtips@atf.gov or reported to Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317-262-TIPS. You can also click here

