6 teenagers hurt in crash on Indy’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least six teenagers were injured in a crash early Friday morning on the southwest side of Indianapolis, a police report shows.

The single-vehicle accident was reported just after 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 8700 block of Rockville Road between Raceway and Country Club roads, according to a police report obtained by News 8.

The report described the accident as “serious” and listed a 17-year-old driver, an 18-year-old male passenger, and five passengers between the ages of 15 and 17.

It’s unclear if speed, alcohol, or rainy conditions were factors in the crash.

News 8 has reached out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for more information.