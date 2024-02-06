6 wounded, 2 assailants shot dead during attempted attack at Turkish courthouse

ISTANBUL (WISH) — Turkey’s Interior Minister, Ali Yerlikaya, says two people, a man and a woman, were killed during an “attempt to attack” a security checkpoint at a Caglayan courthouse on Tuesday at 11:46 a.m. (0846 GMT).

Caglayan, also known as the Istanbul Justice Palace, is a court complex in the Kagithane district. Once Europe’s largest courthouse at the time of its 2011 opening, it has a large presence of security around its multiple entrances.

A video published by a Turkish news organization showed the assailants being gunned down. In other images, people could be seen sheltering or running for cover.

Yerlikaya said the two assailants were members of the DHKP/C, a terrorist organization. According to Yilmaz Tunc, the Turkish Justice Minister, the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation.