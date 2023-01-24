60 Indy Snow Force drivers hitting the streets ahead of winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dozens of Indy Snow Force drivers will head out Tuesday night to pre-treat city streets ahead of winter’s next blast.
- Weather Blog: Winter storm warning in effect Wednesday
The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says it will have 60 trucks and more than 100 team members working 12-hour shifts starting at 11 p.m.
Indy residents can track the team’s progress in real-time using the Indy Snow Force Viewer Map, which will be activated as soon as crews start hitting the road.
“This map will show where roads along standard routes have been recently plowed or treated with salt,” Indy DPW said in a statement.
Drivers who have to be on the road in snowy conditions should drive slowly and carefully, especially on bridges, overpasses, and other locations known to get slippery, and give themselves plenty of time to reach their destination.
Indy DPW also has several trips for sharing the road with snow trucks:
- Look out for flashing amber lights. These lights alert drivers from far away of plow trucks on the road.
- Give plow trucks plenty of room to treat the roads. Plow trucks release road salt from the back of the truck, and following too closely could result in salt hitting your vehicle.
- Stay at least three car lengths away from plows. Snow clouds thrown by plows can reduce visibility greatly, hiding other vehicles or road hazards.