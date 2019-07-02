65-year-old motorcyclist dies after van crosses centerline

FRANKTON, Ind. (WISH) – A 65-year-old Anderson man died in a crash Monday night about 2 miles south of this Madison County town.

Danny Gene Kinser died in the crash reported about 6:45 p.m. on County Road 600 West north of County Road 500 North.

A Sheriff’s Department’s crash investigation team said evidence from the scene and witness reports showed a 1997 Ford Windstar van was going south on County Road 600 West when it crossed the centerline and struck head-on the 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle Kinser was riding.

Kinser was taken by helicopter to St. Vincent Indianapolis Hospital, where he died.

Daniel A. Ellis, 36, of Anderson, was driving the van. He was taken to Community Hospital Anderson with a bruised chest and a left-arm injury.