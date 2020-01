6th annual Baconfest downtown Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – If you love pork and all things bacon, Saturday’s event in downtown Indianapolis is for you.

It’s the 6th annual BaconFest. More than 20 restaurants and chefs from Indianapolis are bringing their best dishes to the Pavilion at Pan Am.

The event is Saturday at noon with VIP admission beginning at 11 a.m. It is a 21 and over event.

News 8 got a preview of the event Friday morning.

For tickets, click here.