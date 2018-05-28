6th grader raising money for Alzheimer’s Association by flocking people’s yards

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — People in parts of central Indiana have been waking up to flamingos covering their yard.

They are plastic flamingos and it’s all for a good cause.

Reese Godby, a sixth grader, is behind all of this.

This is the second year that she’s flocked people’s yards, covering them with plastic flamingos.

She’s been doing this in Zionsville, Whitestown and the west part of Carmel.

She also leaves behind a note about why she’s doing it, which is to raise money for the Alzheimer’s association.

It’s also to raise awareness about a disease that has impacted her family.

Her grandma has Alzheimer’s.

“I’ve experienced her through different stages. Like, when I was younger, it used to be not as bad, and then now growing up she’s in a lockdown unit so I’ve experienced her like going through different stages and seeing how it’s like during the times,” said Godby.

So far, her fundraiser has raised more than $5,000.

To have someone’s yard flocked, you can buy a small flock for $30. That’s 12 flamingos. You can buy 24 flamingos for $50 and 36 flamingos for $75.

The money raised will specifically go toward a fundraiser known as The Longest Day.

It’s on June 21, the longest day of the year. The name of the fundraiser also acknowledges the family members and caretakers, who can feel like every day is the longest day when a loved one has Alzheimer’s.

The money raised will go towards research and services for the Alzheimer’s association.

If you’d like to donate, click here.