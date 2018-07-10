7 firefighters suffer heat-related injuries battling Lawrence house fire

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) –Officials with the Indianapolis Fire Department and Lawrence Fire Department were on the scene of a heavy house fire on the city’s east side Tuesday.

The fire happened just after 2 p.m. in the attic of a home in the 9100 block of Admirals Pointe Drive.

There is not yet word on how the fire began.

Damages were estimated to sit around $200,000.

Seven firefighters suffered heat related injuries from the incident. Three of the firefighters had to be transported to the hospital for further evaluation.