7 tips for your next apple picking trip

Apples are growing on a tree at an apple orchard in Stouffville, Ontario, Canada, on September 24, 2023. Here are 7 things to keep in mind on your next apple picking trip. (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto via Getty Images)

(FOOD DRINK LIFE) — Forget pumpkin spice; apple picking is the true marker of fall. It’s a beloved autumn tradition, offering a chance to connect with nature, enjoy the crisp air and bring home fresh, delicious fruit.

Know your orchard’s rules

Whether this is your first trip to pick apples or you’ve been going every year, be sure to check the orchard’s website or Facebook page for updates on their rules. For health reasons, few allow pets into the orchard, and you don’t want to have to leave Fido in your car.

Along the same lines, some orchards provide picking poles while others prohibit them along with stepladders. Most allow picking only in designated areas that they mark clearly.

Depending on the operation, many have picking minimums either by carload or by person including children, and others charge an admission fee. Know your anticipated cost before you go, and be ready to pay cash or card only, depending on the specific orchard policies.

Make sure you know if you need to bring your own containers or if they have them for sale or rent. You also want to confirm if they allow wagons or strollers in the orchard before you arrive.

Be sure to check what varieties your local orchard is picking on the weekend you plan to go. Most pick varieties as they ripen, and they don’t all do that at the same time. Some orchards may not offer u-pick options this fall, depending on their harvest, but they’re still worth the trip to purchase farmstand apples and any other goodies they may offer like apple cider donuts or kettle corn.

How to find the best apples

Once you arrive at the orchard, you want to make sure you pick the perfect apple. Not all apples on the tree will be ripe at the same time, so it’s important to understand the signs of a good apple.

A ripe apple will have a rich, vibrant color. While different varieties have different hues – ranging from deep reds to bright greens – the color should be consistent and full. Avoid apples that are still pale or unevenly colored, as these are likely underripe.

Before you pick it, gently squeeze the apple in your hand. A ripe apple will feel firm and solid without soft spots. If it feels mushy or has any give, it’s either overripe or damaged.

Ripe apples come off the tree easily. If you have to tug or pull hard, it’s likely not ready to be picked yet. Ripe apples should almost fall into your hand with a gentle twist.

Don’t damage the apple or the tree as you pick

It may not seem natural, but when you pick an apple, you want to twist and not pull. Hold the apple in your hand and twist it gently until it releases. This prevents tearing the stem from the tree, which could damage the fruit and harm future apple production.

To avoid dropping apples and bruising them, use one hand to twist and pick the apple and use the other hand to catch it. Be sure to gently place the newly picked apple into your container rather than tossing it in to avoid damage.

Shaking the branch might seem like a quick way to gather multiple apples, but it can cause bruising and may dislodge underripe fruit that’s better left on the tree; It can also damage or even kill the tree. Some orchards will ask you to leave if they catch you shaking branches or the tree.

Pick from the best trees in the orchard

When you arrive, the orchard staff will tell you which areas are open for picking that day. Often only some rows or areas within specific varieties are available for u-pick on a given day, and not all trees will bear the same quality of fruit. It’s important to know how to identify the best trees.

Some trees bear better fruit than others, and knowing where to focus your picking efforts can make your trip more productive. Trees on the orchard’s edge often get more sunlight, leading to riper and sweeter fruit. Look for these trees as they may have the best apples.

Just like more mature grapevines produce better grapes for wines, older trees tend to produce fewer but larger and more flavorful apples. If you’re after size and taste, seek out the veteran trees in the orchard.

Apples at the top of the tree or on the outer branches often get the most sunlight, which can enhance sweetness. However, these apples may be harder to reach. Consider bringing a step ladder or using a picking pole if allowed.

Apples don’t have to look perfect to be perfect

There is an entire industry dedicated to selling imperfect fruits and vegetables because people don’t want to eat them even though they’re just as good as their magazine-ready cousins. Don’t be too quick to discard an apple just because it doesn’t look perfect. Many imperfections are purely cosmetic and don’t affect the taste or storage life of the fruit.

Small scabs, rough patches or minor skin blemishes are often just surface-level imperfections that don’t affect the quality of the apple inside. Similarly, apples that have been exposed to too much sunlight might develop a brownish patch. While it might not look appealing, the fruit beneath is still perfectly good to eat.

Apples come in all shapes and sizes. A misshapen apple is just as tasty as a perfectly round one. They are often ideal to cut up in desserts where the look and shape don’t matter like apple crisp or pie.

Once you’re home, make sure to store them properly

You rarely pick enough apples to eat within a day or two. Whether you plan to use a good portion to make homemade applesauce or apple pie, you want to keep your harvest fresh until the last apple gets used.

Apples prefer cool storage. The ideal temperature is around 30-35 F with high humidity. A refrigerator crisper drawer is perfect for this.

Apples also produce ethylene gas like bananas do, which can cause other fruits and vegetables to ripen and spoil faster. Store apples in their own drawer or compartment.

Even with careful storage, some apples will spoil faster than others. Regularly check your stored apples and remove any that show signs of decay to prevent them from affecting the others. The saying that one rotten apple can spoil the whole barrel comes from age-old wisdom.

Choose the right varieties for your family

While classic varieties like Honeycrisp and Fuji are always popular, some exciting newer varieties are also worth looking for. Not every orchard has them, but you may find a new favorite.

Developed in Washington State, Cosmic Crisp is a cross between Honeycrisp and Enterprise. It’s known for its sweetness, juiciness and long storage life. Evercrisp is a cross between Honeycrisp and Fuji and offers the best of both worlds – crunchy, sweet and great for eating fresh and cooking.

With a sweet flavor and a hint of spice, SnapDragon is a newer variety that has quickly gained popularity for its unique taste and crisp texture. You may also enjoy Rosalee, a cross between Honeycrisp and Fuji, known for its exceptional sweetness, floral undertones and long shelf life. The texture is firm and crisp, making it ideal for fresh eating.

The classics you can easily find at most u-pick orchards are always good choices, too. If you’re planning to eat your apples fresh, go for sweeter varieties like Honeycrisp, Fuji or Gala. These apples are crisp, juicy and have a balanced sweetness that makes them perfect for snacking.

If you’re planning to bake pies, crisps or other desserts, choose firmer apples that hold up well to heat. Granny Smith, Jonagold and Braeburn are excellent choices for baking.

On the other hand, if you want apples that will last in storage, look for varieties like Cosmic Crisp, Fuji or Golden Delicious. These apples have a longer shelf life and maintain their texture and flavor over time.

Time to get picking

Apple picking is a great way to spend time with friends and family, as well as to connect with the source of the food we enjoy. By following these tips and tricks, you can make the most of your orchard visit, ensuring that you come home with the best apples possible.

Michelle Price is a food and travel writer at Honest and Truly who almost has an empty nest. She loves to provide both the inspiration and the confidence you need to help get you into the kitchen and on the road to enjoy new flavors and experiences.