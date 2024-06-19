7-year-old killed by suspected DUI in LaGrange County

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WIBC) — A driver believed to be under the influence struck and killed a 7-year-old girl Monday in LaGrange County.

According to a release from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, the girl was trying to cross County Road 600 South with another child on Monday afternoon.

She was hit by a 2015 Mercedes-Benz driven by 26-year-old Eric Estrada, of Ligonier, Indiana. Estrada was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Estrada now faces a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death. He sits in the LaGrange County Jail while being held on a $30,000 bond.