7-year-old killed by suspected DUI in LaGrange County
LAGRANGE, Ind. (WIBC) — A driver believed to be under the influence struck and killed a 7-year-old girl Monday in LaGrange County.
According to a release from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department, the girl was trying to cross County Road 600 South with another child on Monday afternoon.
She was hit by a 2015 Mercedes-Benz driven by 26-year-old Eric Estrada, of Ligonier, Indiana. Estrada was under the influence of a controlled substance at the time.
The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
Estrada now faces a charge of operating while intoxicated causing death. He sits in the LaGrange County Jail while being held on a $30,000 bond.
