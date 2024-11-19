73-year-old man dies struck by vehicle dies 1 day after Indy crash
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man hit by a vehicle just north of downtown Indianapolis died one day after the accident, the Marion County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded around 4:15 p.m. Friday to a report of a pedestrian struck at 25th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. streets.
Officers arrived and located the victim, 73-year-old Theodore Taylor.
Taylor was awake and breathing when transported to an Indy-area hospital, but he died of his injuries the next day.
IMPD says the driver of the vehicle that hit Taylor remained at the scene.
