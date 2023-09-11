7th Annual Love They Neighborhood Awards

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV hosted the 7th annual Love They Neighborhood Awards on September 9th.

The awards highlight the people, projects, initiatives and organizations impacting Central Indiana.

The awards were hosted by News 8’s Alexis Rogers and Phil Sanchez.

LISC Indianapolis created the Love Thy Neighborhood Awards in 2017 to recognize and celebrate the community development game changers in the Indianapolis region that transform their neighborhood into authentic places, profoundly attractive and livable for both residents and visitors. Each year, 12 organizations or projects are recognized as finalists for their role in impacting their neighborhoods in four categories.

About the awards

We have once again partnered with WISH-TV to produce and broadcast a 60-minute on-air special that will celebrate and tell the important stories of our 12 finalists. The winners for each category will be announced during the broadcast and will receive $2,500 in unrestricted funds. In addition, a $5,000 People’s Choice Award will be given, determined by viewers through an online voting process following the broadcast, on Sunday, September 11th.

Livability Award

Recognizes an organization or initiative that provides access to quality health care, local high-quality food access, cultural attractions, pedestrian and bicycle connectivity, recreational programs and spaces, and preservation and enhancement of natural spaces.

Opportunity Award

The Love Thy Neighborhood Opportunity Award recognizes an organization or initiative that provides capital and technical support to bolster community entrepreneurs, supports significant job creation within a neighborhood, or has redeveloped older industrial/commercial areas to meet the location needs of growing regional business sectors.

Vitality Award

Recognizes an organization, individual, initiative or project that has helped to retain and attract residents to under-populated communities in a way that diversifies household income levels that leads to enhanced density and prosperity of these communities and the city.

Education Award

Recognizes an organization, individual, initiative or project that has contributed significantly to the enhancement of the learning opportunities in communities. Communities that offer a rich array of educational opportunities to their residents from cradle to career to ensure that all children in these areas will have access to quality schools, and that adults will have opportunities to improve their employment skills.

People’s Choice Award

The People’s Choice Award will be selected among the 12 finalists of the LOVE categories and the winner will receive $5000.

