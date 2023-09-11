7th Annual Love They Neighborhood Awards
Love Thy Neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — WISH-TV hosted the 7th annual Love They Neighborhood Awards on September 9th.
The awards highlight the people, projects, initiatives and organizations impacting Central Indiana.
The awards were hosted by News 8’s Alexis Rogers and Phil Sanchez.
LISC Indianapolis created the Love Thy Neighborhood Awards in 2017 to recognize and celebrate the community development game changers in the Indianapolis region that transform their neighborhood into authentic places, profoundly attractive and livable for both residents and visitors. Each year, 12 organizations or projects are recognized as finalists for their role in impacting their neighborhoods in four categories.
Watch our video above for the winners!
About the awards
We have once again partnered with WISH-TV to produce and broadcast a 60-minute on-air special that will celebrate and tell the important stories of our 12 finalists. The winners for each category will be announced during the broadcast and will receive $2,500 in unrestricted funds. In addition, a $5,000 People’s Choice Award will be given, determined by viewers through an online voting process following the broadcast, on Sunday, September 11th.
Livability Award
Recognizes an organization or initiative that provides access to quality health care, local high-quality food access, cultural attractions, pedestrian and bicycle connectivity, recreational programs and spaces, and preservation and enhancement of natural spaces.
Past Winners:
- 2022 Livability Winner: Lawrence Community Gardens
- 2021 Livability Winner: Fonseca Theatre Company
- 2020 Livability Winner: A Rising Tide / Indy Convergence
- 2019 Livability Winner: Indy Urban Acres
- 2018 Livability Winner: Come Home Beak Creek
- 2017 Livability Winner: Woodruff Place Economic Improvement District
Opportunity Award
The Love Thy Neighborhood Opportunity Award recognizes an organization or initiative that provides capital and technical support to bolster community entrepreneurs, supports significant job creation within a neighborhood, or has redeveloped older industrial/commercial areas to meet the location needs of growing regional business sectors.
Past Winners:
- 2022 Opportunity Winner: Be Nimble Foundation
- 2021 Opportunity Winner: Cleo’s Bodega
- 2020 Opportunity Winner: GRoE, Inc. / Open Bite Night
- 2019 Opportunity Winner: The Build Fund
- 2018 Opportunity Winner: SOURCE River West
- 2017 Opportunity Winner: Microloan Program, Bankable
Vitality Award
Recognizes an organization, individual, initiative or project that has helped to retain and attract residents to under-populated communities in a way that diversifies household income levels that leads to enhanced density and prosperity of these communities and the city.
Past Winners:
- 2022 Vitality Winner: Mapleton Fall Creek CDC
- 2021 Vitality Winner: Aspire House
- 2020 Vitality Winner: Parker Place Senior Apartments / Englewood CDC
- 2019 Vitality Winner: HAND’S Home Place Gardens
- 2018 Vitality Winner: The Rock Initiative
- 2017 Vitality Winner: Avondale Meadows
Education Award
Recognizes an organization, individual, initiative or project that has contributed significantly to the enhancement of the learning opportunities in communities. Communities that offer a rich array of educational opportunities to their residents from cradle to career to ensure that all children in these areas will have access to quality schools, and that adults will have opportunities to improve their employment skills.
Past Winners:
- 2022 Education Winner: Indiana Construction Roundtable Foundation
- 2021 Education Winner: PR Mallory Redevelopment
- 2020 Education Winner: RecycleForce
- 2019 Education Winner: Starfish Initiative
- 2018 Education Winner: Latino Youth Collective
- 2017 Education Winner: Teenworks
People’s Choice Award
The People’s Choice Award will be selected among the 12 finalists of the LOVE categories and the winner will receive $5000.
Past Winners:
- 2022 People’s Choice Winner: Lawrence Community Gardens
- 2021 People’s Choice Winner: S.H.E. Event
- 2020 People’s Choice Winner: A Town Center / Anderson, Ind.
- 2019 People’s Choice Winner: Brookside Community Play
- 2018 People’s Choice Winner: Latino Youth Collective
- 2017 People’s Choice Winner: Laurelwood After School Program