8 Community Calendar picks: Things to do in Indy this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Browse our curated selection of events in our community with our editor’s picks. From cultural festivals to live performances, we’ve handpicked eight must-attend events that are sure to captivate and entertain. Explore our diverse Community Calendar and make the most of your time by experiencing the very best our community has to offer!

Toledo Mud Hens vs. Indianapolis Indians | Friday from 7:05-10 p.m.; additional dates Saturday from 7:05-10 p.m.; Sunday from 1:35-4:30 p.m. at Victory Field. Baseball fans can expect tickets to be $12 and up. With summer quickly approaching, it may be one of the best nights to take in a game of baseball. Bring the whole family to watch the Mud Hens battle it out with the Indians and stick around after the final out for the Friday Fireworks show. “The Vic” opens its gates at 6 p.m. for those wanting to settle in early for an evening of the national summertime pastime of ball.

The Woodruff Place Flea Market | Saturday from 8-5 p.m.; Sunday from 10-5 p.m. at Woodruff Place Historic Neighborhood. The flea market is free and open to the public. If you believe in the saying, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, you will be in for a treat at this community yard sale. Explore over 80 acres of historic homes, and Victorian fountains, shop antiques, and home goods for sale, enjoy local refreshments and entertainment, and support Woodruff Place neighborhood projects through vendor contributions.

Earth Day Indiana Festival | Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Garfield Park. Celebrate the Earth at Earth Day Indiana, a free and family-friendly outdoor event. Enjoy live music, food trucks, a beer garden, speakers, and youth activities. Don’t miss the Reuse Village Yard Sale where you can donate items to support the festival and receive a free treat. Indulge in delicious food from various vendors and learn about cooking for the environment and planting with native plants.

Greenwood Indiana Pride Festival | Saturday from 12-6 p.m. at Woodmen Park. Kick-off Pride Month at the Greenwood Indiana Pride Festival. The vibrant free event features food trucks, vendors, a Kid’s Kamp, bounce houses, a hot air balloon, and entertainment on two stages. The festival will be hosted by drag queens Pat Yo Weave and Tia Mirage Hall, ensuring a fabulous and inclusive experience for all.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” | Saturday from 7:30 -9:30 p.m.; Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at The Toby at Newfields. Tickets will cost $35-$55; discount for students, seniors, and the military. It’s just about a curtain call for the Indianapolis Ballet. Experience the grand finale of the 2022-23 season with the enchanting and lighthearted ballet production of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Prepare to be spellbound by the delightful combination of fairies and a hexed donkey in this comedic classic.

2023 Broad Ripple Duck Race | Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at Broad Ripple. Need a race with a little less octane? If so, egg on thousands of yellow rubber ducks racing down the Broad Ripple Canal and take pleasure in free activities for children. The proceeds from this event go towards supporting programs and projects by the Broad Ripple Village Association, dedicated to enriching the community.

Midwest Reptile Show | Sunday from 10-4 p.m. at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Tickets will cost $7. Discover the fascinating world of reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, and mammals at The Midwest Reptile Show. Explore a diverse range of creatures and shop for cages, feeders, and other pet essentials.

Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces | Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Indiana Fever fans can expect tickets to cost $20 and up. Witness the showdown this Sunday between Fever and the Las Vegas Aces. With star players, intense action, and a renewed rivalry, this game promises excitement. Join in for a celebration of women’s basketball and the values of inclusivity and empowerment.

Events

For more events from our Community Calendar, click here!

Contests

To win free tickets all summer, click here!