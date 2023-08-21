8 Indiana waterways to canoe, kayak, and more

INDIANAPOIS (WISH) — Canoe believe it will be fall next month? Exploring the scenic beauty of Indiana through kayaking, canoeing, paddleboarding, or floating wherever the tube goes offers a wonderful way to connect with nature and cool off in these last few weeks of summer.

Before embarking on an aquatic adventure, it’s essential to brush up on paddling safety. Dive into this safety guide to ensure a secure and enjoyable experience.

Discover local waterways and get your toes wet at these eight spots around the state:

You need not venture beyond the city limits for this aquatic escapade. Wheel Fun Rentals beckons with an array of choices, including kayak rentals, gondola rides, and the whimsical paddle boat and swan boat rentals.

White River Canoe Company unveils the White River in a new light. As you paddle, take in the serene beauty of Strawtown Koteewi Park, offering half-day or full-day kayaking and canoeing excursions.

Discover the Wildcat Creek in Lafayette, Indiana through family-owned venture, Wildcat Canoe and Kayak Too. Experience scenic float trips on Indiana’s unique waterways with kayak, canoe, and tube rentals.

Sugar Valley promises an unforgettable adventure as you navigate your way through Turkey Run State Park and Shades State Park, indulging in canoeing, kayaking, or tubing.

This captivating locale boasts two sets of falls on Mill Creek, forming a cascading spectacle with an impressive 86-foot drop—Indiana’s tallest waterfall. To get a closer look on water, you can access the lower falls via boat from the Cunot public access site on Cagles Mill Lake, spanning around 3.6 miles.

Blue River invites you to embrace a more rugged experience with plenty of rapids. Immerse yourself in the beauty of the great outdoors as you spend a half day or full day rowing down the Blue River in Milltown, Indiana.

When in Wabash, make sure to prioritize White Rock Recreation. In a town where portions of the riverfront remain dedicated to industry, White Rock presents an enjoyable destination for savoring ice cream or pizza, indulging in pingpong, and, above all, securing kayak and canoe rentals.

Nestled in downtown South Bend, the East Race Waterway is a unique recreational gem. It boasts North America’s first artificial white water course with waves surging up to six feet high. Spanning about 2,000 feet and a 12-foot drop, its flow is adjustable via three headgates and strategically placed obstacles for all skill levels.