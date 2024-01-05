83-year-old Indiana man hit, killed while getting mail

Flashing police lights on top of an IMPD vehicle. (WISH Photo)

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — An 83-year-old man was hit and killed Tuesday evening while getting mail in Lake County.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department deputies were dispatched to the 17000 block of Chase Street, just south of downtown Crown Point along State Road 55, on a report of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at 5:42 p.m.

Deputies say that upon arrival, the pedestrian was found deceased under the vehicle. Medics arrived and performed life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.

Preliminary investigation revealed the 83-year-old man had just gathered his mail and was walking back across the street to his residence when he bent over for an unknown reason.

A 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander SUV, driven by a 42-year-old woman, was traveling south of Chase Street when she saw him bent over in the roadway and tried to break, hitting him.

Police say drugs, alcohol, or speed are believed to be factors in the crash.