89-year-old man receives gift after thieves break into his home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Cloice Dotson served his country. The veteran lives in the Butler-Tarkington neighborhood where he and his wife have been a staple in the community.

On his 89th birthday, he and his wife headed to church. When the couple came back home, they found someone had broken in. Intruders swiped a television, a keyboard and a saxophone among other items.

The Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition patrols the neighborhood. A spate of home break-ins have hit the neighborhood.

When Ten Point Coalition members heard about the break-in at the Dotsons’ home, they got him a new TV and saxophone.

“I held back crying. I’m not a person that breaks down and cries all the time. It was a very emotional thing that happened to me. It is something that will stay with me the rest of my life,” Dotson said.

Police have not made any arrests. If you have any information, including surveillance video, call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.