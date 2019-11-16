9 guns stolen from Greenwood firearms store; $5,000 reward offered for information

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A national reward was announced Friday for information about a Greenwood gun store burglary.

A group of unidentified suspects forced their way into Atkinson Firearms, near County Line Road and Emerson Avenue, Tuesday around 9:10 p.m. and fled with nine guns, authorities said.

Surveillance footage shows three men smashing a reinforced window with a hammer, entering the store and breaking into locked cabinets, owner Sean Atkinson said.

One suspect spoke with the owner while the other two walked around, appearing to check camera locations. (Photo: Sean Atkinson)

“Those individuals came in earlier in the day,” he told News 8. “So they were apparently casing my store. One kept my attention while the other two walked around.”

Atkinson, a career firefighter in Brownsburg, opened Atkinson Firearms in Sept. 2018.

The Christy Drive store has reinforced glass windows, metal bars on its windows and doors, motion sensors, door sensors, glass-break detectors and high-definition security cameras, he said.

The burglary suspects cased the gun store hours before breaking in, the owner said. (Photo: Sean Atkinson)

“I tried to do as much as I could to prevent things like this,” Atkinson told News 8. “When something like this happens, you feel violated; you feel like nothing is safe.”

Surveillance footage shows the suspects “nearly giving up” while attempting to break the window, he added.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) circulated still images from Atkinson’s surveillance footage showing three suspects and their vehicle.

Surveillance cameras outside the store captured the suspects’ getaway vehicle. (Photo: Sean Atkinson)

The federal agency and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrests and convictions of people responsible for the burglary of Atkinson Firearms.

Anybody with information is urged to call 1-800-ATF-GUNS (283-4867).

Information can also be emailed to ATFtips@atf.gov or submitted through the ATF’s website.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through the Reportit® app or website.



