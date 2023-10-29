9 people shot, one dead, after party on the northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a total of nine people ages 16-22 have been shot, leaving one woman dead, after a party on the city’s northeast side early Sunday morning.

According to police, at around 12:30 a.m. officers responded to 5100 E 65th Street, not far from Binford Boulevard after getting reports that a person had been shot.

When officers arrived at the scene they found at least nine victims with gunshot wounds at an unspecified building. Police say one of the victims is a woman who died shortly after the shooting. Officers say all of the other victims are between the ages of 16 and 22 years old and are not in critical condition.

IMPD is still investigating what led up to the shooting but says there was a large gathering of teenagers and young people in the area attending a party before gunfire broke out. Police were not sure what kind of building the party was at, and said that is still under investigation.

According to IMPD, multiple guns were found at the scene and several people have been detained and are currently in police custody.

Indianapolis TenPoint Coalition President, Reverend Dr. Charles Harrison responded to the shooting on social media overnight saying “Indy this is so troubling to wake up & hear the news of 9 people being shot with 1 person being killed ages 16 to 22. This kind of madness has to end with this disregard for the sanctity of human life. Urban violence is devastating our community and destroying lives.”