911 dispatcher talks woman through urgent delivery of baby

by: Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — A 911 dispatcher is getting thanks for talking a woman through the delivery of a baby at a southern Indiana home.

The Herald-Times reports Britt Miller took the call Wednesday at Monroe County Central Dispatch and Kim Schroeder said her daughter-in-law Bethany was in labor and needed to be taken to the hospital. It soon became clear the baby wouldn’t wait.

Miller says she was “pretty sure it was imminent” and Kim Schroeder, who worked as a labor and delivery nurse in the 1980s, agreed. Miller gave her directions and 6-pound, 1-ounce (2.75 kilogram) Brooks Owen Schroeder was born just before the fire department arrived.

On Wednesday afternoon, Miller brought a stuffed bear for Brooks and a copy of the 911 call to the hospital, where they all listened to it.

