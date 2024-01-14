92-year-old Utah woman becomes world’s oldest female water skier

Dwan Jacobsen Young, 92, who was named by the Guinness Book of World Records as the oldest female water skier in the world. (Provided Photo/Guinness Book of World Records)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WISH) — A Utah woman is continuing to make waves on water skis – even at 92 years young.

Dwan Jacobsen Young is a 92-year-old water skier from Utah. The Guinness Book of World Records officially named Young the oldest female water skier in December. Her record-setting attempt was made on Aug. 8, 2023.

This week, officials with the record-keeping group caught up with her in the water skiing off-season.

According to the book, her journey on the water started in 1961 when she was 29. At that time, her family had purchased a cabin at Bear Lake on the Idaho-Utah border, where the sport was pretty common.

Young told the organization unless the weather was bad, she spent most of her summer on the lake.

“I always get butterflies before I get in the water,” she said. “In the water, I feel excited.”

Nowadays, Young only water skis on Bear Lake. However, throughout her life, she’s had the chance to water ski in other popular destinations, like Lake Mead and Lake Powell in Nevada, Arizona, and Utah.

She says her dream location to ski would be at Lake Geneva in Switzerland. “My husband thinks I am crazy,” said Young. “My friends are surprised and my family thinks it is great.”

Young found out about the award at her family Christmas, and she hopes others can pick up the sport.

“Do not be afraid to try a new sport when you are older,” she told Guinness. “You are more capable than you think.”

The 92-year-old is looking to continue her record-setting habits and return to the water this summer.