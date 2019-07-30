Rain moves out; Cooler and quiet stretch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A quiet start to the morning with a few spots patchy fog. Otherwise it should be a quiet and dry start with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70°. A gradual decrease in cloud cover with a partly sunny sky through the rest of the day.

Highs will warm to the lower 80s. Once the cold front moves out, the humidity will start to drop. Lows will also cool Tuesday night with spots in the mid to upper 50s.

A quiet and dry stretch over the next several days, with an area of high pressure dominating the weather scene. Highs on Wednesday will warm to near 80° with mostly sunny skies. Highs will gradually warm through the remainder of the week with highs Thursday in the lower to mid-80s with sunshine and clouds. Friday will be another spectacular day with highs in the mid-80s.

This weekend will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s and rising humidity. Next chance for some rain won’t arrive until Monday with a few isolated showers. Better chance of storms Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s.