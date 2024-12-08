A chill returns to Indiana this week | Dec. 8, 2024

TONIGHT

Rain, especially after 10 p.m., will make for a wet end to the weekend. Lows dip to the upper 40s as south-southwest winds continue at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching 20 mph. Expect new rainfall totals ranging from a quarter to half an inch.

TOMORROW

Lingering morning drizzle tapers to cloudy skies by midday. Highs climb to the low 50s. Winds shift from the southwest to west at 10 to 15 mph, keeping things mild.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Skies stay overcast, with lows cooling to the mid-30s. Winds ease, settling around 5 mph as calm weather takes hold.

TUESDAY

Chilly conditions return, with a slight chance of rain or snow in the morning before partly sunny skies break through. Highs peak in the low 40s as northwest winds range from 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Flurries are possible overnight as clouds increase. Lows drop to the mid-20s, with northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY

A blustery day with scattered flurries in the morning and light snow showers in the afternoon. Highs struggle to reach the low 30s, as west winds gust up to 30 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Temperatures plummet under partly cloudy skies. Lows hover in the low teens, with west winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

THURSDAY

Arctic air dominates with mostly sunny skies, but highs remain near 20 degrees. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph make it feel even colder.

THURSDAY NIGHT

The chill persists under partly cloudy skies. Expect lows near 10 degrees, with calming winds setting up an icy night.

7 DAY FORECAST

Rain kicks off the week, followed by a significant cooldown midweek. Tuesday brings a mix of rain and snow, while Wednesday highlights gusty winds and potential snow squalls. Bitter cold settles in through Friday, with wind chills dipping below zero. Warmer trends are possible heading into next weekend.