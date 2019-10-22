A chilly and breezy day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A chilly start to Tuesday morning with clear skies and lows in the upper 40s. It’ll be a dry day with highs in the mid 50s with increasing cloud cover through the afternoon. Tuesday night lows fall to the upper 30s.

Slightly warmer day Wednesday with highs in the lower 60s with a lot more sunshine! A quick-moving system will swing in on Thursday increasing our chance for an isolated shower late Thursday and early Friday. Highs Thursday will top out in the 60s.

A bit cooler Friday with an isolated morning shower possible. We’ll salvage the afternoon with a gradual decrease in clouds cover. This weekend looks split for now. Saturday looks like the better of the two days. Highs will warm to the upper 50s. A better chance of scattered showers Sunday with highs warming to the lower 60s.