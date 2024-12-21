A chilly start to Winter with showers by next week | Dec. 21, 2024

TONIGHT

Winter begins tonight, bringing chilly conditions under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will settle into the low 20s, and a light north northeast wind will shift to calm by morning. The official start of winter arrives with the solstice this evening, marking the longest night of the year.

TOMORROW

A bright and sunny day is in store, perfect for Colts fans heading downtown for the midday game. Temperatures will stay on the colder side, with highs in the mid-30s. Winds will be light from the south at 3 to 8 mph, creating a crisp but manageable day for outdoor activities or tailgating.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies return overnight, keeping temperatures from dropping too low. Expect lows around the upper 20s, with a light south southeast breeze at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY

The workweek begins with increasing clouds and rain chances after lunchtime, as a system approaches from the southwest. Highs will reach the low 40s, but southerly winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting up to 25 mph, will make it feel brisk. Rain coverage will peak at around 40% by the afternoon, so keep an umbrella handy for any late errands.

MONDAY NIGHT

Rain diminishes before midnight, leaving cloudy skies and a mild night with lows near the mid-30s. Winds will shift to the southwest at 5 to 10 mph, occasionally gusting to 20 mph, setting the stage for a cooler but quieter Tuesday.

TUESDAY

Clouds will linger on Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain during the afternoon hours. Highs will climb to the low 40s, with light and variable winds. It’s a quiet but gray day as we continue the countdown to Christmas.

CHRISTMAS EVE

The chance for rain increases slightly overnight, with a 40% chance of showers under cloudy skies. Lows will hold steady in the mid-30s, with light east southeast winds around 5 mph.

CHRISTMAS

As families gather for the holiday, expect cloudy skies and a 50% chance of rain. Highs will approach the upper 40s, making for a mild but damp Christmas Day. Light southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph will accompany the rain, so outdoor holiday plans may need to shift indoors.

7 DAY FORECAST

Winter arrives this weekend with chilly but sunny weather for Sunday. Rain chances increase Monday afternoon and continue into midweek, including on Christmas Day. Highs will warm gradually, reaching the upper 40s by midweek. By Thursday, cooler and drier air begins to settle in, hinting at a quieter end to the week. Expect highs in the low to mid-40s most days, with nighttime lows hovering in the upper 20s to low 30s.