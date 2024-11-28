A chilly Thanksgiving evening and cold weekend ahead

TONIGHT

Thanksgiving evening will remain dry but cold, with skies gradually clearing as the storm system departs. Overnight temperatures will drop to the low 20s across much of the region, with wind chills in the teens due to a northwest breeze around 8 mph. Bundle up if you’re heading out for any late-night shopping or holiday events.

TOMORROW

The cold air will firmly take hold, making for a brisk day for Black Friday shoppers. Highs will only reach the upper 20s to near 30 under mostly sunny skies. A west wind of 8 to 13 mph will keep wind chills in the teens for much of the day, so dress warmly for any outdoor plans.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Expect clear and bitterly cold conditions as lows fall into the teens. Winds will remain light, but the frigid temperatures will make for a frosty evening. If you’re attending the *Circle of Lights* in downtown Indianapolis, dress in layers to combat the cold.

SATURDAY

Partly sunny skies will dominate, with highs remaining near 30. A slight chance of light snow develops after midday, mainly across southern areas, but no significant accumulation is expected. West winds of 6 to 10 mph will continue the chill.

SATURDAY NIGHT

A 20% chance of light snow lingers into the evening, especially south of I-70, but accumulation will be minimal. Lows will drop to the mid-teens, with west northwest winds around 6 mph adding to the cold feel.

SUNDAY

A quiet but cold end to the weekend, with sunny skies and highs near 29. Winds will remain light from the west northwest, but temperatures will struggle to climb, reinforcing the winter chill.

SUNDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy skies continue, with lows near 16. Winds will stay light, making for another frigid overnight.

7 DAY FORECAST

Thanksgiving ushers in a prolonged period of cold weather, with temperatures dropping sharply Thursday night and staying well below freezing through the weekend. Black Friday will be sunny but bitterly cold, with wind chills in the teens. The *Circle of Lights* on Friday evening will see temperatures in the low 20s. A slight chance of light snow develops Saturday afternoon into the evening, but impacts will be minimal. Sunday remains sunny but cold, with highs near 30. A gradual warming trend begins early next week, with highs edging into the 30s by Monday and Tuesday and even warmer air expected by midweek.