A cool start with showers possible Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A frosty start to the morning with temperatures down to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Lots of sunshine will develop Monday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. On Monday night, lows will fall to the lower 40s

A cold front will sweep in during the day on Tuesday. Temperatures out ahead of the front will warm to the lower 70s with clouds and rain chances increasing through the afternoon. Showers will be very isolated during the afternoon.

Right behind the cold front come cooler air with highs Wednesday in the mid-50s with clouds gradually thinning out with breezy conditions. Temperatures will start a slow trek to the lower 60s to eventually near 70 for the upcoming weekend with a good chance for showers and storms Sunday and Monday.