‘A Couple Cooks’ shares tips for feeding picky eaters on popular Instagram page

ReelTok with Kayla — Sonja and Alex Overhiser are expert home cooks. They are famous for making simple family meals everyone wants to eat. The married couple lives in Indianapolis with their five-year-old son, Larson.

They’re known as A Couple Cooks and you can easily find their recipes on their website and Instagram page.

Kayla Sullivan sat down with Alex and Sonja to talk about the struggles of feeding picky children. It turns out, even professional cooks have this problem. Their five-year-old isn’t always a fan of their masterpieces.

“We have so many recipes where we are so excited about it and then he takes a bite and is like ew,” said Sonja Overhiser.

However, that doesn’t mean you should stop trying. The Overhisers have their child do what they call a curious bite which just means the child should try it and isn’t required to continue eating if they don’t like it.

“We just say to be super flexible and persistent,” said Sonja. “So, the average kid needs at least 7 times of trying a new flavor for them to start to like it.”

Alex said any recipe kids can make themselves is a hit.

“Make an omelet and have him help get all the pieces together he loves to whisk, he loves to stir.”

Involving their son in the process of cooking has actually paid off for this couple. They’ve seen lots of success sharing their recipes through Instagram reels.

“What we see people love is the story behind it, personality, and so bringing in the story of our family sharing about our five-year-old son learning to cook, it makes it so much more personable and real,” said Sonja.

A Couple Cooks encourages families to bring their kids to the grocery store, farmers market or garden and have them help pick out their food before it’s cooked.

“It is crucial for kids to understand where their food comes from and to be right there at the source, to understand how it grows,” explained Sonja.

The couple has a cookbook called Pretty Simple Cooking and is working on a second one now.

“We are in the recipe testing process, we made a caramel sauce like 8 times today,” said Sonja. While most couples fight about money or chores, Alex joked they spend time arguing about the quantity of salt and the shape of biscuits. They also create and share drink recipes.

“Which are also great for parents who need to kind of chill out after the day,” said Sonja. “So, we have pretty much everything on the website.”

They say the community has really embraced them and they love living in Indianapolis.