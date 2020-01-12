A dry and colder day

Sunday Weather Blog Video

Good Sunday morning! We are getting off to a cloudy and much colder start this morning. Temps are in the 30s. A few flurries and sprinkles will be possible early today. Otherwise it will be a cloudy and colder day with highs in the upper 30s this afternoon. Lows tonight will drop into the lower 30s. Monday will be partly sunny and warmer again with highs near 50 degrees.

Our next weather maker will arrive on Wednesday bringing the threat for some afternoon sprinkles. Highs will continue mild with temps near 50 on both Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday will be dry and colder with highs near 40 degrees.

The extended outlook shows another storm system arriving on Friday and Saturday. A mix of rain and freezing rain will be likely Friday morning changing to all rain during the day. Much colder air will move in for Saturday changing rain back to a few flurries along with falling temperatures.