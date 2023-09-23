A fantastic first weekend of fall!

TONIGHT

Sunset: 7:40

Saturday night looks like skies will stay clear with no chance for rain. High pressure will be overhead so we will be calm and cooler by the morning hours. Low temperature reaches the mid to lower 50s under these conditions. Winds out of the northeast at 5 – 10 MPH.

TOMORROW

Sunday is going to return to the sunny skies in the morning hours but a partly cloudy sky will be around by the afternoon hours. Winds out of the east at 5 MPH. These sunny skies will bring us back to about the 80 degree mark around four or five o’clock.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Sunday night looks like it will be a mostly cloudy one with the low temperatures around the 60-degree mark by Tuesday morning. The clouds overnight will help us keep this warmth while not bringing any chances for rain. Winds light out of the north and east around 5 to 10 MPH.

MONDAY

Monday will continue our partly cloudy daytime conditions with one final day for rain free skies. Temperatures will once again settle right around the 80 degree mark in the afternoon and winds will be light and variable in speed and direction due to the low pressure system off to our west stalling.

8 DAY

The next week looks like it will still remain mostly dry with the stalled low pressure system eventually moving our way. However, even when this moves in, it will only give us 20% chances each day for rain for a few day stretch. We could really use the rain as we are nearing drought conditions in the southern part of the state and the northern part of the state is already in a moderate drought. Temperatures will stay pretty stable with highs most days between 75 and 80 degrees.

For the latest on Tropical Storm Ophelia you can visit the National Hurricane Center’s page https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?start#contents