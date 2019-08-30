A few isolated storms Friday and this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A dry start to Friday morning with temperatures starting off 10° warmer than Thursday morning. Clouds will be thick for the morning drive. A few isolated storms are possible during the afternoon with a cold front sagging through the state Friday afternoon. A few of those storms could contain gusty winds. An isolated storm is possible for Friday night football.

This holiday weekend holds the potential for an isolated storm Saturday with highs a bit cooler in the upper 70s. A better chance for scattered storms Sunday with highs in the lower 80s. Labor Day will be a drier day with highs warming to the lower 80s.

Different story for folks in Florida as Hurricane Dorian barrels across the Atlantic Ocean. Dorian is now a category 2 hurricane with it expected to strengthen to a category 4 by early next week.

Tuesday will be a dry one with highs warming to the mid to upper 80s through the afternoon with a few showers possible Wednesday.

