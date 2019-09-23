A few morning showers with fall-like temperatures this week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A few morning showers are possible for the drive! Most of us accumulated around a quarter of an inch of much-needed rain. Rain should move out early Monday afternoon with highs warming to the upper 70s! We’ll clear it out Monday night with lows cooling to the mid-50s.

A quiet and comfortable day Tuesday with highs in the mid-70s with lots of sunshine! A nice stretch of fall-like temperatures will continue through the week with highs in the 70s and lots of sunshine. Wednesday, there is an isolated shower chance with most of the early half of the day staying dry.

Temperatures will start a slow warmup through the end of the week. Highs will return to the lower 80s with a few shower chances returning. Highs feeling like summer this upcoming weekend and early next week with highs approaching 90!