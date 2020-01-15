A few sprinkles this afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Foggy start to Wednesday morning with temperatures close to freezing. Fog should burn off late this morning. A cold front is approaching the area and with that we have the chance of a few light sprinkles this afternoon. Highs today will warm to the lower 50s. Later tonight lows will cool quickly to the lower upper 20s.

Thursday will be the coldest day of the week with highs near seasonal. Most spots will top out in the lower to mid-30s.

By the end of the week, a wintry mix will arrive during the afternoon with highs slowly warming transitioning the wintry mix to rain overnight. Once the front moves in early Saturday morning, temperatures will plummet through the afternoon with morning highs in the mid-40s. Any leftover precipitation will transition to light flurries.

Sunday will be a frigid day with highs in the lower 20s with mainly sunny skies. A colder than normal stretch will continue through midweek with highs slowly warming through the mid-20s.