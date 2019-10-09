A great afternoon with rain and wind Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Another cool start to the morning with temperatures in the mid-40s to lower 50s. A bright afternoon with lots of sunshine! Highs in the mid-70s Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday night a few clouds move in with low temperatures in the mid-50s.

A few changes arrive Thursday with more clouds and an isolated shower through the afternoon with more dry time through the day than wet time. Highs will continue to warm to near 80!

Friday will be a windy and wet one with widespread showers and storms. Winds will be gusty with sustained winds at 20-25 mph. Highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80. Showers will continue for Friday night football with temperatures falling fast. A cold front will knock temperatures through the 40s overnight.

This weekend will start on a brisk note with highs struggling through the day. Highs will warm only to the mid-50s with a sunny sky. Temperatures will slowly warm to the lower 60s Sunday with a nice dry and sunny stretch through a good part of next week.