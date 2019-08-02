A great and warm weekend

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great day ahead with highs in the mid-80s for Friday afternoon! Lots of sunshine through the afternoon. A great evening to head out with everyone clear and cool with lows in the mid-60s.

A great start to the weekend with highs warming slightly throughout the day Saturday with most in the upper 80s. Lots of sunshine through the afternoon. Sunday will be another quiet day with highs in the upper 80s. There could be an isolated shower chance but most stay dry through the afternoon.

Monday will be a dry and warm start with humidity on the rise through the day. Highs will top out in the mid-80s. Next chance of rain will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid-80s. Showers should clear Thursday with our next weather maker arriving by the end of next week.