A great day with summer heat returning!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A partly cloudy start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 60s. We’ll warm nicely through the afternoon with highs feeling a whole lot like fall! All of us will settle into the mid-70s with lots of sunshine!

Later Thursday night lows will cool to the lower 50s with some spots in the upper 40s.

A great end to the workweek. A mostly sunny sky for most of the day with highs starting to warm to the lower 80s. There could be a few stray showers and storms in northwest Indiana. Some could be strong to severe. Otherwise from Indy and points south will see a great summer-like day.

This weekend temperatures will continue to climb with highs the mid-80s for both Saturday and Sunday. There is also an isolated storm chance with most spots seeing plenty of dry time!

Summer is not quite finished yet! Highs will warm to the 90s Monday and Tuesday of next week. A powerful cold front will pass midweek bringing in more seasonal air by late week with highs in the lower 70s with a few showers possible.