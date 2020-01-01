Home/Latest News, Local, News, Weather, Weather Blog/A great start to 2020

Weather Blog

A great start to 2020

by:
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Happy New Year! The brand new year is getting off to a partly cloudy and cold start with temps in the 30s. It should be a nice day to start 2020 with lots of sunshine and highs in the lower 40s Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will increase overnight tonight with lows in the 30s.

Better enjoy Wednesday’s sunshine as a new storm will arrive Thursday. Rain will develop Thursday afternoon and continue through Friday. Rainfall totals will be between 1/2″ and 1″ by Friday evening. It will be warmer too, with highs in the upper 40s Thursday and Friday.

The extended outlook shows colder weather returning for the weekend. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s along with some flurries and snow showers. Sunday will be dry with temps in the lower 40s.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE WEATHER BLOG STORIES

US budget deficit running 11.8% higher this year

by: MARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics WriterMARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics Writer /

I

The actual deficit for the 2019 budget year was $984.4 billion, up 26% from the 2018 imbalance.
Read the Full Article

Wayne Township Schools fires aide after allegation of ‘exchange of drugs’ with student

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department became involved in the investigation on Friday.
Read the Full Article

Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

by: DANICA KIRKA, JILL LAWLESS and FRANK AUGSTEIN Associated PressDANICA KIRKA, JILL LAWLESS and FRANK AUGSTEIN Associated Press /

I

The decision followed a summit at Queen Elizabeth II’s Sandringham estate in eastern England.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

US budget deficit running 11.8% higher this year

Politics /

Wayne Township Schools fires aide after allegation of ‘exchange of drugs’ with student

News /

Queen agrees to let Harry, Meghan move part-time to Canada

News /

Gigi Hadid among potential jurors for Weinstein’s rape trial

News /


 


LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.