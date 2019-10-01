A hot and humid start to October

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures starting off in the lower 70s. Expect to see a very warm start to the month of October. We could break the record high for the day and the all-time record high for the month! Highs will top out in the lower 90s with mostly sunny skies. Another warm and muggy evening as lows fall to the lower 70s.

One more hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90s. We could see another record-breaking day. A cold front will swing in very late sparking up a few isolated showers and storms.

A few showers and storms will stick around Thursday with highs cooling to the upper 70s!

Once the cold front moves out, fall will settle in as highs to cool to the upper 60s. Lots of sunshine to start the weekend with highs still hanging out in the upper 60s with sunny skies. A few showers arrive by the end of the weekend and early next week with temperatures warming to the lower 70s.