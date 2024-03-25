A.J. Croce to honor legendary singer-songwriter father at The Palladium

A.J. Croce, a Billboard-charting singer/songwriter and son of the legendary Jim Croce, is set to honor his father’s memory with a special performance at The Palladium on March 30. This concert is part of the “Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour,” celebrating the iconic work of Jim Croce, known for timeless hits such as “Bad, Bad Leroy Brown,” “Time In A Bottle,” “Operator,” and “You Don’t Mess Around With Jim.”

The tour coincides with the release of “THE DEFINITIVE CROCE,” a comprehensive 3 CD or 3 LP compilation project by BMG. This collection showcases Jim Croce’s legendary albums “LIFE AND TIMES,” “I GOT A NAME,” and “YOU DON’T MESS AROUND,” offering fans old and new a deep dive into the singer-songwriter’s storied career.

A.J. Croce’s performance at The Palladium promises to be an emotional and musical journey through his father’s catalogue, blending his own unique artistry with the legacy of his father’s work. The “Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour” offers an opportunity for fans to experience the Croce legacy live, commemorating the enduring impact of Jim Croce’s music on the world of folk and rock.

Tickets for this memorable event are available for purchase at www.ajcrocemusic.com, inviting fans to partake in a celebration of songwriting excellence that bridges generations. A.J. Croce’s tribute to his father through this tour not only honors Jim Croce’s musical genius but also highlights the timeless nature of his songs that continue to resonate with audiences today.